Let’s not mix pandemic with politics

A recent front-page editorial in the News Press brought to mind the first line of the famous Kipling poem: “If you can keep your head when those all about you are losing theirs. …” The modern response is, “Perhaps you just don’t understand the situation.”

The editorial complained about how bureaucrats, thanks to the pandemic, are ruining the economy with restaurant and bar closings and taking away citizens’ rights by demanding we wear masks and stay six feet apart, and stop getting haircuts. Not once in the article did the writer use the words doctors or health or virus. It’s all about the money.

The writer must know that Gov. Gavin Newsom, when he set limits on public exposure to COVID-19, was following the advice of doctors, virologists and public health experts. But in the editorial, they weren’t mentioned once. Well, the writer did mention how hydroxychloroquine was prescribed by Dr. Donald J. Trump.

No, it was all about politics: Republicans good, Democrats bad. Period.

Bill Livingstone

Goleta