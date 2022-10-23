Let’s not silent doctors with a different opinion

Thank you for the excellent front-page story in the News-Press about the new bill to stifle medical doctors from speaking out against the prevailing narrative.

We will not forget how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started running ads with our tax dollars claiming that the new mRNA shots were safe and effective before they were even developed or tested to any extent. Once the COVID-19 “vaccines” did start coming out, the CDC distorted, covered up and lied about them. The CDC started out saying that “vaccines” (vaccines is in quotes because they had to change the definition of the word to make the mRNA genetic shot qualify) would prevent transmission and disease. But eventually it came out that the overwhelming evidence is that the vaccines only might help prevent hospitalization slightly and wear off after only three or four months and a lifetime of boosters is required.

The risk vs. benefit does not look good for the vast majority of the population.

Most of us remember going from “one shot and done” with Johnson and Johnson to maybe the J&J should be avoided for most people due to side effects. We also went from all groceries and mail must be cleaned and everything disinfected to the transmission being only airborne. There is also still controversy over the effectiveness of surgical masks.

We can also see that the difference in total mortality in countries with vaccines and lockdowns didn’t seem to vary much. All-cause mortality is up in all vaccinated countries including isolated countries like Australia with low COVID-19 rates.

Sweden, with no lockdowns, didn’t end up too different in the end.

There is also the finding that the virus didn’t come from the wild but from NIH-funded research in Wuhan (which is still going on). Doctors with the lab leak theory were shut down along with doctors promoting early treatment.

Going forward, there is very little public trust in the National Institutes of Health and the CDC due to corruption and conflict of interest.

Instead of cleaning up the institutions and regaining public trust, the government decided to double down and punish dissenting doctors with Assembly Bill 2098. Heroic doctor Simone Gold was already sent to prison for doing nothing beyond speaking the inconvenient truth.

If we look at history, nearly all pioneers spoke out against the prevailing narrative. Look no farther than Louis Pasteur, who first advocated that surgeons should wash their hands. He was shut down.

This is not only for doctors, but for all fields. Galileo also comes to mind. Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Peter Mccullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Zelenko and Dr. Simone Gold have been much more accurate than Dr. Anthony Fauci has been as the truth is becoming clearer and clearer.

I am not a doctor, but I am an electrical engineer and am very knowledgeable about electric cars and power generation. It would be extremely frustrating if I were not allowed to share my opinion with others under threat of not being able to practice engineering so my heart goes out to the brave critical thinking doctors. They need our support and not to be stifled.

The tyrants need to all be voted out of office.

David Madajian

Santa Barbara