Let’s protect our freedom

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Today America is celebrating Independence Day. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4. 1776, which declared the original 13 colonies to be free from British rule.

Fast forward to today, and a troubling question rears its ugly head. How long will American remain an independent, liberty loving Republic? Today there is a fight for the soul of America. It is Americanism + liberty vs. Marxism + tyranny.

As one observes what is happening throughout America, questions pop up. Why do we not have a safe southern border? Why is our energy sector being attacked and demonized? Why is no one solving the increasing homeless problem in America? Why are the interests of foreigners put ahead of American citizens, especially in California?

How can we slow down increasing crime when the police are not supported, attacked and not funded?

Especially in big cities.

However, the most important and escalating danger today is “Critical Race Theory.” It is being spread in our government, the military and in schools + universities. Why is it dangerous? Because it is straight out of the Marxist play book. CRT views everything through race, it divides people instead of unifying them, and it teaches our children to hate or be ashamed of being white or American.

It is time for Americans and parents to wake up. Get informed, have discussions and do something to protect our liberties and Republic.

God knows our politicians, judges, the media and our schools and universities have failed to do so.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria