Let’s protect our freedoms

I have been asked several times, why do I write or care what happens to this, our country, seeing that I am 95 years young, and they seem to think because of my “old” age, whatever happens won’t affect me.

Wrong, I care and love this country. My parents fled Russia and Italy to avoid communism in the early 1900s. They instilled in us, their children, to love this country, this country that gives you so many freedoms other countries muffle their citizens from receiving.

We have freedom of speech, but this does not include the destruction of property that does not belong to you. Grow up; you are adults. Act like one.

Living in these United States gives you the right, yes the right to have and, in some states, the right to wear a gun. This rule is for your protection, not to shoot an innocent person.

Some of our forefathers gave up their lives to make it possible to write the Constitution in the hopes that we as a country could all live in harmony, not take what is not yours and help one another. We are not born with a silver spoon. We have to work for what we want.

There are some certain people with so much hate and more money than they can spend. They have so much hate for this country, they have organized two groups, “Organizing For Action” and “Open Society Foundation” and have spread their hate to the uninformed to do their dirty work. How do you think the rioters arrive so fast to disrupt, destroy? They are paid to be “Jonnie on the spot.”

They hope to tear this country down so they, with your unknown help, can rebuild our country to be like the broken down countries of Venezuela, Cuba, Germany and other socialist countries.

If you are willing to be their puppet, just change your virus mask for a muzzle.

You will be giving up your rights, no freedom of speech, the right to gather, worship unless it is under their rule.

Oh, did I forget to mention the names of these organizers? Behind “Organizing for Action” is none other than past president Barack Hussein Obama Jr., and “Open Society Foundation” run and paid for by George Soros.

This is not where we want to go. We will have to fight if we want to get our country back. Turning back is not easy. Are you up to this task?

This article is not written by a Democrat ora Republican but by a person, a citizen of these United States, a person who has witnessed those who love this country and those who have so much hate. They would rather destroy this country than have Donald J. Trump get a second chance to be president.

Elections are coming up in 2022,and 2024, and it’s your chance to make a change. Vote.

“America is a country which produces citizens who will cross the ocean to fight for democracy but won’t cross the street to vote.” Are you this person?

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc