Let’s protect the ocean

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

An older gray whale makes its presence known near the Channel Islands as seen from an Island Packers boat in 2021. UCSB student Jake Twomey stresses the importance of protecting the Pacific Ocean in a letter to the News-Press.

On Jan. 28, 1969, there was a devastating oil spill right off the coast of Santa Barbara. The destruction of nature that followed showed people that our attitude about the environment needed to change.

The disaster inspired Earth Day, and that legacy gives me pride as a student attending UCSB. It was a message that everyone needs to actively take care of the earth, because if we don’t, the consequences will be disastrous.

Unfortunately, this disaster did not stay long in the public memory. Our oceans are currently threatened by corporate interests who lobby to indiscriminately exploit the ocean’s natural resources, sea creatures or fossil fuels.

I urge you all to push our governor to advise his state agencies to increase ocean protections to the necessary 30% level recommended by the United Nations. The alternative is to surrender to those who won’t stop until they’ve killed the last fish.

Jake Twomey

UCSB student