Let’s pull together to fight COVID-19

I strongly felt that I had to respond to the letter of July 5, 2020 by Diana Thorn questioning the wearing of masks (Voices, “Mask mandate raises

troubling questions.”).

I truly understand how difficult it becomes to be so fearful of something that you cannot see or feel or touch! A few years ago, we here in Carpinteria could see the frightening sight of fire on the mountains and breathe the smoke-filled air. It did not take any of us long to pack the car, grab our loved ones and pets and try to find safety.

In the early 1900s, a cook named Mary Mallon served in many prominent households in New York, where members of the family would become sick and even died. She was later referred to as Typhoid Mary, because she carried this virus, never feeling sick with any symptoms.

This is one of the main reasons I think why testing is so important: to find the asymptomatic people among us who walk around feeling great!

The past four months of having the coronavirus come to our country, doctors have had to learn as they went along to try and figure out who, what, when, where and how was this virus spread?

Masks only for the sick? Masks for everyone?

This virus doesn’t care if you are young, old, healthy, live in the country or the city! It doesn’t care if you are rich or poor or Republican or Democrat! It just looks for a willing person in a crowd with a free passage into their body to ruthlessly attack!

The faster we can pull together, as We the People, going forward to eradicate this unforeseen enemy, the stronger this country will become — physically, financially and more importantly, mentally.

Roberta Silsbury

Carpinteria