Let’s re-elect President Trump

I realize we vote by “Secret ballot”, but I openly will vote for President Trump.

People have hated him since the very beginning, without even knowing what he could do. So, he was disparaged by strangers because of flaws in his character.

Gee! I didn’t realize there were so many perfect citizens out there! I don’t remember that happening with President Clinton and a few others I won’t mention. I guess we can rationalize anything to accomplish our goals. Why isn’t the same standard used with videos of Joe and Hunter Biden? We have all done things we regret, but President Trump is a national target.

He loves America, doesn’t need the money, and is helping every group of people. Obama, a Christian?, mocked Christians, for “clinging to their Bibles”. I can’t think of another president who has suffered so much criticism, hate, and national, worldwide disasters as this President! This is not a good time to change horses. Let’s stay together.

Randy Rosness

Solvang