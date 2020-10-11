Let’s re-elect Salud Carbajal

Andy Caldwell is running for the 24th Congressional District on a platform of general complaints about government and a desire to fix Washington.

Our representative isn’t there to focus on Washington. We elect a congressman to address specific needs here on the Central Coast. Mr. Caldwell says that he is prepared for the job after interviewing guests for his radio show and writing 2,000 essays.

While he does have a small following, Mr. Caldwell’s niche views are not representative of the diverse people living on the Central Coast.

Before running for any office, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, developed the skill-set needed to serve in government by working at various government entities, including an 11-year stint in the office of Santa Barbara County Supervisor Naomi Schwartz.

After getting a master’s degree in organizational management, Salud ran for office and won his own seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. During his 12-year tenure on the board, Salud Carbajal further developed his leadership skills by serving on several governmental and community boards, addressing a range of real-life problems such as waste management and affordable housing.

Congressman Carbajal has done a great job representing the Central Coast in Washington.

His military background has informed his work on the House Committee on Armed Services, where he worked to provide service members with appropriate body armor and helped develop collaborative partnerships between the D.O.D and local colleges.

Rep. Carbajal successfully secured $1 million for the Santa Barbara Veterans Treatment Courts and introduced legislation to combat veteran homelessness. As vice chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Rep. Carbajal is working to create jobs by developing legislation to repair our country’s crumbling infrastructure.

We deserve thoughtful, prepared representation in Washington.

Vote for Salud Carbajal.

Molly Machin

Nipomo