Let’s re-elect Sheriff Brown

In the race for Santa Barbara County Sheriff, one candidate stands clear: current Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

Sheriff Brown is among the finest law enforcement officers anywhere. His personal commitment is to the safety of every Santa Barbara county resident. This commitment is unshakeable and effective.

Under Sheriff Brown’s leadership, a new branch jail — sought for decades — was established in North County, to the advantage of all county residents. He has piloted programs in almost all areas of public safety, incarceration and rehabilitation, including in mental illness.

In Tuesday’s election, the choice could not be more clear: Bill Brown for Sheriff.

Lanny Ebenstein

Santa Barbara