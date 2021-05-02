Let’s recall Newsom

In response to Ley Wertz’s article in letter to the News-Press on April 25 regarding the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, I wish to correct some misinformation put forward.

I have worked on the recall, and the petition signings were held by hard working volunteers of all political stripes. There was no one from the Proud Boys, The Three Percenters Militia Movement or the American Guard (a Neo-Nazi group) as was stated.

It was also stated by Ley Wertz that they were anti-vaxxers.

I am a conservative and am fully vaccinated, and several Democrats that I talked with were not going to get the vaccine. It’s quite a jump to break the vaccinated people versus the anti-vaxxers into a lump sum.

Remember that we live in a free country, and each person can make up his or her own mind about what they want or don’t want.

California Latinos tended to support the recall. Many Democrats signed the recall petition, and some even changed their party registration due to their disgust with Gov. Newsom.

The recall was by the people of California and for all the people of California. There was no political corporation or party behind the recall. Those behind the recall were everyday people who disliked what Gov. Newsom was doing to this wonderful state. Even some of Gov. Newsom’s relatives signed the petition as they were ashamed of his hypocritical ways.

Gov. Newsom has shown himself to be a one-man ruler. He has changed over 400 laws, which we the people voted for, without any input. Even the courts ruled against his abuse of emergency powers.

People in California suffer the highest taxes in the nation and the highest homeless rates and lowest quality of life. He has made California a sanctuary state and fails to follow immigration laws.

He completely disregards the people’s votes and wishes. A few examples are: Release of thousands of prisoners — many of whom immediately broke the law again; high taxes; rising gas prices; failed vaccine roll-out and distribution plan; power outages due to fires caused by failed forest management; closure of small businesses and calling them unessential, while allowing large businesses, pot shops, liquor stores to remain open. Also, by not allowing children to attend school, great damage has been done. It has been proven that they should be in school. The private schools are open and have had no problems.

These rules that he has put forward were only meant for you and me. His children went to a private school, and Gavin was able to attend a big bash in Napa Valley with no masks while we were locked down. Hypocrisy at its finest!

Everyone needs to research Mr. Newsom and his policies thoroughly, as I have only mentioned a few things.

California deserves better!

Linda Hurst

Goleta