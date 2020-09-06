Let’s remove all names

As I watch the news and read the paper, I see activists taking out their anger, with encouragement from the media and politicians, on symbols from our history that they believe are offensive and oppressive. They would rather erase history rather than learn from mistakes of the past.

So let us get past all these protests and destruction that are facilitating the spread of COVID-19 and completely cleanse our society of anything reminding anyone of slavery. Statues have been torn down of Father Serra because of the Spanish colonists’ treatment of Native Americans. So let’s completely erase this Spanish atrocity from our society and abolish the Catholic Church. We will also need to get rid of all the Spanish names of counties, cities, towns and streets in the state.

To make sure this Spanish plague can’t offend anyone else, let us also require everyone with a Spanish name to change it to something inoffensive. The Native Americans are offended by their treatment by the Spanish, but don’t forget the tribes also took slaves from other tribes as well as white settlers so those acts of slavery would also be offensive, so all Native American names, symbols and titles would also have to be erased. Blacks also owned a lot of black slaves in America’s history, so anything honoring MLK or other prominent blacks would also have to be erased; after all, it is possible that MLK had a 10th cousin that was a slave owner. The prophet Mohamed was not only a slave owner, but a slave trader and even today Muslims own slaves in other countries. So all mosques and references to Islam have to go! We all know whites owned slaves, so all European names, titles, etc would have to go away.

And last but not least, the political party that fought to keep slaves, founded the KKK and enacted the Jim Crow laws that oppressed blacks for about 100 years must be done away with. Maybe, so as to not offend anyone, we could do everything by numbers? No way to offend anybody if every person, place or thing is only known by a number. Get rid of all cultural and ethnic identities and references once and for all! Have all official identification show only a number — no reference to race, gender, nationality etc.

Curt Warner

Santa Maria