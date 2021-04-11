Let’s save our own children

We’re being scammed. Big time.

Mexico and South America, or more specifically the criminals, are taking advantage of the new ideological regime who are barely running the country right now. The massive invasion of children is a well-played strategy on everyone’s part, except America’s.

It’s no secret, obviously, that children won’t be turned away, which essentially is like sending the cart before the horse. Once the kids are settled, the parents will be allowed to follow. Though they’re likely being held hostage until their debt with the cartel is paid off.

What President Joe Biden is allowing to happen is nothing short of creating an almost permissible slave trade. His policy is creating so much suffering and hardships on these children and their families, that it’s hard for me to fathom what some of those children must be having to endure.

But that’s a Mexican problem and all of South America’s problem. Not ours.

How about the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, or the Honduran president, Juan Hernandez, or El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele do something for their people and country? Or how about our supposed ally, Mexican President Andres Obrador, stopping all this from happening? They have the tightest southern border there is, but if you’re passing through to America, you get an E-ticket.

If the numbers hold steady and there’s nothing in sight to show that President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris will take any kind of leadership, America may well absorb more than 200,000 more kids into the country this year. We already have more than 400,000 American kids in foster care right now, with more than 120,000 looking for adoption.

There is already a tragic lack of investment with the kids we already have in the system. As it is, most when they age out, 70% will be on government assistance, 25% won’t have completed high school and less than 12% will ever earn a college degree. Our economy suffers $1 million a child because of lost production and social services (ifoster.org).

So as it stands, we can’t take care of the kids we already have in our system, and a large percentage of them could very well end up in a park near you sleeping in a tent.

Now we’re going to add hundreds of thousands more, who can’t even speak the language, into the system. The new influx of children is likely costing all Americans even more money because they’re getting better treatment and more services than the existing foster children.

Just what the heck are we doing — and why?

I keep going back to one of the answers being that the Democrats merely want to undo anything Donald Trump did because of their vitriolic hate for the man. And because of that, all Americans have to suffer the consequences, and so do the poor children who are being herded like cattle across the border no matter what the cost, not only financially but mentally and physically as well.

Mr. Biden foolishly lied that his administration was going to be the most transparent in history. So far he has gone out of his way to hide the truth from everyone, including himself.

He has not had the guts, the courage or leadership to take a firsthand look at the devastation he’s causing at the border. I believe his thinking is that by doing so, it would be an admission of the catastrophe he’s created.

And Vice President Kamala Harris is even a bigger coward. She just blends into the shadows.

Never before have we bared witness to such an utter lack of leadership. America is literally being run by an assemblage of progressives who have no regard for the American citizen whatsoever.

In a few short years, all the children being allowed to burrow into the American landscape will become adults. If our track record on how well we’re doing with our existing foster children holds true, these kids could very well end up joining the thousands upon thousands of tent cities the democrats have been willing to support.

The homeless situation has hit critical mass, and we may very well be expanding it. If you’re an illegal immigrant with no recourse and you see the cushy set up the homeless have, you may just tell yourself, what the heck. A supervisor in Los Angeles is actually putting forth the idea to establish homeless camps in the beach parking lots. That idea doesn’t even warrant further discussion, but it does point to how accepting the homeless are a part of America’s landscape.

Some of the highest real estate in California, like Venice Beach is already lost to needles and poop.

The city of Santa Barbara is no slouch either to the cost of living here. Neither is San Francisco, but the homeless have also planted deep roots.

When the stimulus checks are all spent, when unemployment finally runs out and people are forced back to work, they will find themselves competing with those who are happy to take half the pay of what their jobs were pre pandemic. We are creating a very grim disaster and at least for the time being, there’s no one in charge and no plan in sight to fix a damn thing.

When hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of kids spread across the country? We’ve seen what can happen. It’s happening in the very places these kids are coming from. Poverty, undereducated and overpopulation. We’re steering ourselves toward becoming a third-world nation and we only have ourselves to blame. Or at least those who voted the wrong way.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.