Let’s save State Street

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A bicyclist heads down State Street. News-Press columnist Bonnie Donovan would like the Santa Barbara City Council to consider the Historic Landmarks Commission’s recommendations on the street, which is shown below with its outdoor dining parklets.

The recommendations regarding State Street, which were given during the Historic Landmarks Commission’s meeting on June 20, were completely ignored the next day during a Santa Barbara City Council discussion.

During that public comment period, Councilmember Kristin Sneddon, also the HLC liaison, implored the HLC to give the city council direction for State Street and its parklets.

She began with the usual drivel of how she appreciates HLC’s guidance and how the commission has been circumnavigated in the past.

Her questions: Will we have outdoor dining, aside from what we already have (the 20 year-policy for outdoor dining license agreement) and will parklets be allowed on State Street, off State Street off and on private property such as parking lots.

She said 90 parklets exist off of State St. and she asked for “very clear input.”

Yet during the city council meeting June 21, when the fate of State Street was decided to remain closed and in limbo until December 2026, she failed to speak up and insist staff include the HLC recommendations in their report on item 26.

HLC should have had an opportunity to present its recommendations and reasons prior to public comment or council discussion.

Five of six members of HLC said undeniably that there should be no parklets on State Street and that State Street should revert to what it was before the pandemic, when it was open to vehicles. The only dissenter in this opinion was Steve Hauz, who represented HLC during the city council meeting.

Anyone who watched that HLC meeting would have had a hard time supporting all of Councilmember Sneddon’s motions: guilty by omission.

Mayor Randy Rowse has stated his position clearly. Some of his major points are the following:

— Due to the emergency shutdown, we ignored our aesthetic standards and traditions while we watched our downtown suffer from our lack of action. The Master Plan process projection is 7-10 years and no capital resources have been identified to execute the plan. It is time to change our interim strategy.

— A trolley service is needed to activate the street and accommodate those who have limited mobility. For trolleys, at least one traffic lane is necessary to ensure the intersections function safely as a public street.

This allows for defined bike lanes and short-term drop-offs curb designations for deliveries and convenience.

The limited roadway promotes calm, between signaled cross streets and activated pedestrian flashers, and includes bike lanes. Unsafe biking was not an issue when the street was open to traffic contrary to some vocal public discussions.

The bike lanes on State Street are integral to the citywide Bicycle Master Plan.

People visit stores this week on State Street. Bonnie Donovan writes that before the pandemic, the street experienced one of the lowest commercial vacancy rates in California.

Whether the street is fully open for the remainder of the period between now and when the State Street Master Plan is finished is a question that needs an immediate answer. The compromise of a couple of blocks remaining closed while the rest are opened to traffic, suggested by Councilmember Eric Friedman, should be executed as an interim experimental plan.

Santa Barbara warrants a bustling sidewalk and robust dining presence downtown. The wide sidewalks, if cleared of planters while maintaining trees to accommodate right-sized outdoor seating contiguous to the businesses, making them easier to control, in compliance with current health and building codes, would help Santa Barbara regain aesthetic standards.

Local architect Cass Ensberg published a simple sketch that outlines possibilities that can be done quickly without exorbitant capital outlay and promote a very “walkable” downtown. The street should be as “programmable” as possible, allowing for event closures, Farmer’s Market or live performances, while having the flexibility to stage our traditional parades.

State Street belongs to all of us, including the less mobile. Without the ability to transport people downtown by vehicle or trolley, we ignore the needs and rights of many Santa Barbarans and visitors. Our traditions and downtown remain seriously threatened.

The form of the State Street Master Plan can evolve over time, yet we need to return to vitality sooner than later. While retail did slow for a couple of years, before the shutdown, Santa Barbara experienced one of the lowest commercial vacancy rates in California. Investors interested in remaking Paseo Nuevo need the certainty of cogent direction. A simple interim plan, quickly and economically implemented, is possible.

A theme we observe is formally called bullying. Many of us have grown up on the CBS show “Survivor” where the group throws out one of the members. We hear that at its July 20 meeting, the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees is to censor one of the board members, Victoria Gallardo. Are the trustees against one person for speaking their opinion? Or maybe their work ethic?

We watched Councilmember Sneddon basically censor the opinions of the HLC regarding State Street, and we witnessed our city council gang up against Mayor Rowse and outvote his common sense. He’s the only one on the council with business experience in Santa Barbara.

Remember the council’s flip flop of the charge for square footage for parklets?

We question the poor decisions resulting in redos’ at Santa Barbara City College. It’s no smooth operation there. Why do so many administrators and leaders at SBCC get hired only to leave? They are certainly paid enough.





Why are planning processes dysfunctionally out of control at the college? Consider: (a) the increase in in-kind local costs ($170,000) to build the PE-Health-Athletics building project since its state approval to current estimates of near $70 million. Why are multiple consultants hired to re-do earlier reports?Why is the superintendent/president so highly compensated? Incoming Erika Endrijonas $338,000; Current interim President Murillo $318,000 plus a housing allowance of $4,000/month ($386,000!!!!) The documented problems the incoming superintendent/president (Erika Endrijonas) brings to SBCC. Remember Anthony Wagner of the Police Department who hailed from San Diego? He came with problems, caused problems, and left with problems. We are reminded of a quote from a recent article by Stephen P. White. “Freedom which refused to be bound to the truth would fall into arbitrariness and end up submitting itself to the vilest of passions, to the point of self-destruction.” When a nation, by force or by choice, lives according to a lie for long enough, the consequences are more than the sum of economic malaise and political dysfunction. Habits change. Cultures change.

Obfuscating the truth is rampant throughout our city and country. and the rules are not applied uniformly.

For instance, bikers must be on State Street as there are too many hazardous driveways on Anacapa Street yet the master bike plan weaves throughout neighborhoods full of driveways.Think Alisos Street.

Public input is window dressing, while the plan of the Transportation Department is implemented. Under ERETO (Economic recovery extension and transition ordinance), the closure of State Street is right out of a handbook of boondoggle. Only the ideas of those in charge are being put forward, while others in the city are being ignored: the non-bike riders, the non-restaurateurs, the elderly and the soccer moms, to name a few.

The incompetence, negligence and self-dealing at SBCC is so perverse and prevalent, yet the failure is translating into a proposed bond of $30 million that is coming to a property tax bill near you.

The inaction (think De la Guerra Plaza) brings economic malaise. Think of the antics of SBCC and Santa Barbara City Council. They illustrate the political dysfunction that is destroying our country.

What have these non-doers and stallers in office been promised? More political promotions in this shell game of our cities?

We must have hope; let’s support the good. Think of Cas Engberg, who provided an alternate plan for State Street to thrive for all Santa Barbara residents. It’s all doable now.

Think of the HLC members so earnest in their desire and love for Santa Barbara to remain the uncommon place in America that former Mayor Sheila Lodge extols, still standing her ground against all odds.

Think David and Goliath. Get out your verbal slingshot and make your voice be heard. Action is needed.

To quote our Mayor Rowse, “Together we can turn this around.”



Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Saturdays in the Voices section.