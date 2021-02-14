Let’s say goodbye to Newsom

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

For the love of freedom, liberty, business, schools and your future, join us to sign a recall Gov. Gavin Newsom petition. What better way to show your love for California this Valentine’s Day!

Today from noon to 3 p.m. at Gutierrez and State streets, local business owners, educators and volunteers will have petitions, clipboards with petitions, and pens ready for your signature.

There will be no need to even leave your car. Simply drive into the parking lot off Gutierrez, roll down your window and sign.

There will also be a table for Sunday pedestrians along State Street.

Prefer to stay home? Visit https://recallgavin2020.com/volunteer-signup/sign-a-petition-or-circulate-petitions.

My great-grandparents moved here starting in the 1870s. Politicians are destroying California. Had enough?

Denice Spangler Adams

Santa Barbara