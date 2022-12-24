Let’s say it: Merry Christmas!

Do you recall the war that was launched on Christmas several years ago? It was another great example of how easily we can all be manipulated.

I’m not sure how the momentum got going, but I would liken it in some ways as the early stages of wokeness. A glimmer of that war recently surfaced at a public library. They removed the Christmas tree because it could offend some people. How many times have we heard that cop-out excuse?

But, after some public pressure, it was put back up. That’s how it must be. Don’t let them nick away at it. Just cut it right off.

For reasons I don’t understand, a large portion of the left hates Christianity. I can’t say all because I know many liberals and liberal priests who of course fully support Christian principles.

However, the attack on Christmas was very real. Nativity scenes were removed from parks, crosses taken down, people’s yards destroyed because the display didn’t agree with someone who thought they knew better. And as always, the media jumped on it.

However, in this case, because it was more of a conservative issue (which I don’t understand why it would be), they downplayed it was real.

For a while, things got so bad, people cowered and merely mumbled “Happy Holidays.” To say Merry Christmas had become an offensive statement. We had been so kowtow and worried not to offend anyone, and it just became easier to stick with the generic words “Happy Holidays.”

My wife and I refused to succumb to the brow beating. However, today there are still holdouts.

Department stores instructed their employees not to say Merry Christmas. The most woke company in the world, Disneyland, jumped on the anti-Christmas sleigh and joined in as well. But ironically if there’s any place on the planet that has focused more on Christmas, it’s the Magic Kingdom. If you’ve ever been in the Anaheim park in December, it’s drenched in Christmas.

It took a few years and people started pushing back. For a while it became a taunt, “I’ll wish you a Merry Christmas, and I dare you say something.” After a while the words Merry Christmas became once again mostly accepted. Retail started allowing employees to greet their customers with those two wonderful words. Disney quietly backed off.

Those who had launched and supported the campaign to make the words Merry Christmas a dirty phrase faded into the forest and realized they lost the war. A war that should have never been waged.

Thankfully there is still strength in numbers of people with more kind hearts than not. It was one episode in this nation where the people won over the few who tried to impose their foolishness.

Let’s keep an eye on it, and let the Christmas haters know we’re offended that they’re NOT participating.

Last week I attended the Cambria Christmas Market with my family. It has become a huge event with thousands going to see the spectacular light show. Even during torrential rains and high winds, attendees were determined to stick it out.

They also have displays of various real and mythical versions of Santa Claus. The stories range from a flying witch to an angry ogre and the more traditional Santa that we know. But they all had a common thread. Most originated in the Nordic region and Germany, all gave gifts in some form or another and all were loved, real or not.

But the big takeaway for me was how all the employees not only made a point of saying “Merry Christmas,” but they did it with great enthusiasm. In fact, almost everyone greeted or said goodbye with those two great words. And it does something. It creates a happy atmosphere and adds to the festive mood and makes strangers friends in seconds.

The primary focus of Christmas is, of course, the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, but as we all know it morphed into a lot more. So I don’t get why there are so many people who still fight the Christian aspect of the holiday. Christmas is what you make it; shopping, family, church, big dinner, gift giving, helping others and/or all the above. No one forces anyone to participate and celebrate Christmas so who are those forcing people not to?

Right after Thanksgiving, I make a point to say “Merry Christmas!” with gusto accompanied with a big smile. These days what I get in response are more smiles and a “Merry Christmas,” much fewer “Happy Holidays!” And of course, as I began this article saying how easily we can all be manipulated, there are some things you have to just take on faith.

Santa Claus is real.

Merry Christmas!

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.