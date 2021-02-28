Let’s speak up about COVID rules

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

When we do not speak up, when we say nothing and don’t push back, when we don’t stand up for the truth, we are participating in our own demise.

The government overreach for COVID-19 guidelines closed churches, schools and public meeting venues. After the Catholic Church won the lawsuit in the Supreme Court, objecting to draconian shutdown measures, the government retaliated with more stringent dictates and guidelines for how worshipers can conduct their holy services.

Both The Lord’s Prayer/Our Father and the ensuing “Amen” are being forbidden during all church services. Nor can the Nicene Creed be recited — which is the declaration of faith!

The Mass has been celebrated this way for approximately 1,988 years.

By contrast, the state of California under the COVID-19 constrictions is not even 12 months old.

Masks, no singing, six-feet social distancing.

Churchgoers understand the need to refrain from welcoming each other with any physical handshake. This has been accepted in the name of safety, along with the use of masks.

The envelope gets pushed when they are not allowed to sing even through their masks!

These sanctions are denying the opportunity to act out their faith in public worship. These are disturbing trends. Masks, six-feet social distancing, no singing, no praying in unison.

“It’s getting dark out here, y’all, you better look at the world. It’s getting very dark.”

— Tracy Morgan

Think about this. Our borders are being opened, but not our schools?

Why are immigrants allowed to enter, much less go free without medical screening during a pandemic?

Americans are in lockdown and must sue to worship inside their churches, parents are begging for the schools to open, while the teachers worry about safety. The hypocrisy has no border.

During the pandemic, President Joe Biden opened our borders, ordered the Border Patrol to stand down and welcomed immigrants to come en masse. In this maniacal world, Americans must answer health questions and COVID-19 tests are necessary for a visa and are a possibility for air travel even within the U.S.

However, people can cross our border and be released without a COVID-19 test!

Only 9% of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is for the Americans who have suffered economic loss due to the lockdowns, unemployment and shutdown of our world.

The other $1.7 trillion has nothing to do with COVID-19 and is pork barrel and greed. Put beggars on horseback, and they ride their horse to death. Again, we are only eight weeks into this year, and gas has gone up anywhere from 50 cents to a dollar a gallon. Where is the equity in that?

State Sen. Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara, has joined ranks with Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to sponsor SB 467, a bill that would ban fracking and other oil extraction methods beginning next January.

How much better would we be served if she worked with U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, to join with a congressman from Wisconsin, Glenn Grothman, to co-sponsor a resolution recognizing Vitamin D, as a preventative for COVID-19?

Glaringly, our national medical experts are advising nothing for prevention, except to stay indoors, touch no one, hide under the bed and wait for the vaccine. Now the vaccine is here, and the prescription is the same: Stay inside and wear a mask.

Oh, and take a COVID-19 test, even with proof of vaccination, at least if you are boarding a plane, even domestically.

American Airlines will send you a home COVID test for $119.

It must be done within three days of your flight. And why now when the planes have been full for the last year? Imagine the profits.

It used to be “follow the money.” Now we are told “we are following the science.” We know that science is following the money — look around. Big pharma brought you the opioid epidemic. Overreaching control will be the death of our society unless we stand up and push back to keep them from taking control of every aspect of our lives.

Wake up, America. No matter what they say, 2 + 2 does NOT equal 5! “Make no mistake, both Big Government and Big Tech can undermine human dignity and liberty, human flourishing and the common good,” Ryan T. Anderson stated on Monday… (whose book, “When Harry Became Sally,” was banned from Amazon).