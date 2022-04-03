Let’s stand together for liberty

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” When we were young, we didn’t know there was power in those words. But we had confidence in the truth and could withstand jokes, able to laugh at ourselves, too.

Today we see far too many people indoctrinated to quickly take offense, who fear being canceled, so they toe the line of political correctness. Conservatives, who should be able to stand by the facts they know are true, are intimidated. When most of the media are promoting propaganda that we know is not true, we need to stand together, a united front for the liberty upon which our country was founded.

The loudest voices are not always correct, and common sense can be our guide as we seek the truth. We know the difference between male and female, and the difference between right and wrong. We can foresee the results when we spend more than we have, because in our own lives we dare not make that mistake.

The frustrations are great as we look at what is happening around the earth. How have we become so intimidated by name calling? Those who are calling others racist are actually accusing themselves. Describing dark-skinned people as oppressed and lighter as oppressors is an attempt to disenfranchise and disable the ones they claim to defend.

Equal opportunity is the important fact upon which our nation was founded, and is still offered to all of us as responsible citizens. It is time to reclaim the basics of Judeo/Christian morality that once were ours.

Gretchen Kieding

Solvang