Let’s stand up in support of President Trump

What has happened on Nov. 3 shows YOU what will happen to this country if the Democrats win.

When ballots are counted and the outcome is more in number than there are registered voters, and counting is going on after the legitimate counting time, I can only say that there is something rotten — and not in Denmark.

I wouldn’t mind losing the election if by honest counting of legitimate registered voters, BUT the counting room is NOT TRANSPARENT, windows are covered so no one can look in, distancing yards are separating, and bags arrive late at 2:30 a.m.

When it was reported that the voting of the last five states all stopped counting simultaneously and none of the votes were counted for the next three hours and when opened and counted, it contained votes ONLY FOR BIDEN, not one for President Trump, then there is something rotten going on.

Hmm, reminds one of the “peaceful demonstrations” that went on in the Democratic-run states.

If this election closes with all this corruption, then you will be reliving the Democratic-run states’ chaos we witnessed.

You will lose your freedom of speech, to bear arms, to worship and be taxed into the next bracket.

I don’t know about you, but I am not about to accept this outcome until ALL the honest ballots decide the true winner, NOT one party deciding our fate.

Pray for our United States of America.

Anita Dwyer

The author is a Lompoc resident.