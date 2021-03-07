New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently under attack for his handling of nursing home deaths.

And Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems incapable of getting off of Donald Trump’s case.

Every action results in an all-out attack on any misstep by the opposition.

I don’t agree with much of how Gov. Cuomo has managed the New York COVID-19 response. However, early on he said we are trying to fly a plane while still building it. That is a valid allegory.

There is no simple perfect fix for every situation in life. People make mistakes. That is reality.

We are supposedly value tolerance. Really? Show me! It appears to be in very short supply.

Expressing a non-woke viewpoint has become a cardinal sin. Freedom ultimately is the right to say no without fear of reprisal.

Let’s start practicing forgiveness and gentleness in any reproach or correction.

Pam Barker

Santa BarbaraEditor’s note: Pam Barker sent this letter to Voices on Feb. 17 before news reports about women publicly accusing Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment.