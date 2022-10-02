Let’s stop fighting each other

I’m sure everyone, regardless of their political opinion, wants to see not only a more unified America, but a unified world.

The country and world have gone through many tough periods in its history, some mirroring what we’re going through now, but things were still different. We have instant access to news from around the world and with each other like never before.

America and American soldiers have seen our share of wars. For whatever reason, America has always been the nation to stand strong and go where we were needed. Some argue that we may have overstepped our bounds, but in most cases, if it wasn’t for us, the world wouldn’t look the same today. World Wars I and II are the obvious cases in point.

Vietnam was a big mistake, and the Korean War was probably the same. Those are places we stuck our noses with no real end game. And it’s terribly sad the loss of so much blood and treasure.

We all want peace. The people of any country don’t want to die because their leaders tell them to do so.

Russia going into Ukraine is our modern-day example. One man is deciding the lives and futures of thousands. So far nearly as many Russians have died in less than a year than during all of the Vietnam War. The men are fleeing to avoid a draft, and rightfully, this isn’t a war to protect their homeland and families. This is a war that could kill some of their own family members.

When the U.S.A. was hit on its own soil on 9/11, the nation was shocked that we weren’t as sheltered after all. It changed this country in so many ways. The list is too long to go through.

For a while, we were willing to fight again on foreign soil to avenge what happened to us. That was the wrong reason, but to just sit back didn’t sit well with most Americans. We’ve never backed down when pushed into a corner.

We could argue that the fighting we’ve done in the Middle East produced no real beneficial results. It saddens our hearts that so many of our soldiers were killed and maimed, and we really didn’t move the needle very much, if at all.

But at the same time, we needed to try. That part of the world is determined to kill all of us if they can, and we couldn’t take 9/11 lying down.

But there’s another kind of war raging in America, and that is the war against each other. I find it depressing at times to write about all that’s wrong in this country, but then I can’t just ignore what’s happening. None of us should. We all share the same soil and it requires tending.

I wish we could have peace with each other. I wish we could have conversations and share opinions and ideas but not have it lead to someone stomping off and ending long-time friendships because two people don’t think the same. It’s wrong when communication becomes as powerful as a gun.

We live under the same flag and within the same shores. I believe, though there are some who really don’t love this country, there are many, many more who do. We do care about each other and we do care what happens to us. We care what happens to the world.

People inherently love their fellow human beings and are willing to risk their own lives to save another. We see it over and over how strangers step up to help someone in distress. This same love translates to all people around the globe.

I think what sparked this column more than anything is all the recent discussion about a possible nuclear war. We can’t know what’s going on in the crazy mind of Russian President Vladimir Putin — or any other unhinged power-hungry person. For that matter, we have no idea how many plans are being formulated by terrorists, some of whom may have their own nuclear weapons.

We go about our lives unaware of potential dangers. Tomorrow, it could all change dramatically because of stupidity and dark hearts.

While young people are planning their futures and older ones are planning their retirement, it can all be blown to hell in a few minutes. It makes all this infighting and political nonsense so insignificant when the next day may not even be here.

Our world is depending on some stupid people making the right or wrong decision that could change the face of the planet.

But for there to be peace, we have to stop poking everyone’s ribs. We can’t call out half the country as evil. We can’t condemn citizens for voicing their concerns.

We can’t barge into people’s homes and arrest them just because. We can’t continue to try and divide by skin color or wealth. We have to treat all of us as equals and with fairness.

We have to stop fighting each other.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.