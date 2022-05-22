Let’s take care of all babies

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Customers shopping for infant formula at a CVS Pharmacy store in Santa Barbara were recently constrained to a maximum of three units per customer.

﻿I had to respond to Diana Thorn’s “Americans Last” letter, published May 15 in the News-Press’ Voices section.

First let’s address the law. It was put into place in 1997 and is called Floras Statement Agreement. It requires that adequate food for age-appropriate people, which includes formula for kids under the age of one year. The CBP, Bureau of Customs and Border Protection, is following that law, which ALL administrations since 1997 have been doing.

Secondly, what about the morality of following that law? Aren’t babies, by which I am saying ALL babies, to be taken care of?

This administration has cut red tape to get baby formula to stores quicker and increase imports with our trading partners in Mexico, Chile, Ireland and the Netherlands. And yes, to address the possibility of hoarding, retail stores have had to put limits on purchasing products.

This administration has also been working with remaining manufacturers, of which there are only four, and more formula has been produced in the last four weeks than in the four weeks preceding the recall!

Out of curiosity, Ms. Thorn, just what plans to address this problem do you offer from the Republican side? Solutions? Power points? Recommendations? Suggestions? Ideas?

Oh, and one last fact, which I know is very inconvenient. Those “pallets” of packages were Nestle powdered milk for kids over 1 year old.

In closing, I am wishing you as a grandmother of a 6-month-old baby boy and everyone else with loving children, the very best of health going forward through this trying time.

Roberta Silsbury

Goleta