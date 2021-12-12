Let’s take the garbage out of schools

I’d like to comment on the very disturbing but equally important commentary by James Buckley carried in last Sunday’s paper on the public school system here in Santa Barbara and around the United States (“School Daze,” News-Press).

Our educational programs have been degrading yearly for a long time, and it is at such a critical level that if something isn’t done about it now, there may be no turning back.

I would like to qualify this statement with a mention of all the decent teachers out there who are also horrified with the indoctrinations that are being foisted on the pupils instead of the teachings of fundamental reading, writing and arithmetic.

Whether one has children or not in the public school system, we are all affected by the outcome of their learning and certainly we all deserve a say in what is being taught.

It is time for the community to take a stand against the harmful and dangerous garbage that has taken the place of actually teaching that benefits society.

Monica Bond

Santa Barbara