Let’s talk truth about COVID-19, BLM, City Council

DID YOU KNOW? Bonnie Donovan

Between the COVID-19 conundrum and the destruction of our cities at the hands of Marxist trainees and the elected democratic cheerleaders, according to Tracy Morgan, the world is going dark.

The overall themes are charges against “whiteness” masked as relentless racism against black people. HUH? This is so ludicrous; it would be laughable except the result is culture purging.

In fact, Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome said if white people do not give in to his organization’s demands, it will burn down our cities and rebuild them its way. The demand for racial retribution at first was a $50,000 I.O.U. owed by each white American to black America. Now it is $1.5 million each.

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez and County Supervisor Greg Hart are pushing to remove the historic plaques at the County Courthouse because of the word “white.” It memorializes white settlers camping in 1769 and 1776. We assert that if the term “whites” cannot be memorialized, no other color can be either — because that is not fair. In fact, it is RACIST.

Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez wants to change two street names in Santa Barbara: Indio Muerto and San Andres street. Indio Muerto references a historical event. Do we want to erase that commemoration?

In Neal Graffy’s “Streets of Santa Barbara,” San Andres celebrates Andres Pico, an activist in California and a senator in 1860. The proposed change would be to the name “Dolores Huerta,” also an activist. Who gets to decide who is the more worthy activist? And there’s concern of the cost to each resident and/or businesses to change their address paper trail and to change street signs, maps, information, etc.

Recently, the Los Angeles teachers union (United Teachers of Los Angeles) made five demands as conditions before it will allow the schools to be opened.

These consist of:

1. Close charter schools (no competition and control of education and the funding).

2. Defund the police.

3. Begin Medicare for all.

4. Provide money for illegal aliens.

5. Levy a wealth tax.

Will Santa Barbara follow the same marching orders? The closures no longer appear to be a COVID-19 health issue.

Or is this to further tank the economy before the election?

Some ideas for impetus to open schools: With no classroom instruction, the school funding should be cut. They will not hold school for five days a week, but they have no problem offering DAYCARE! (no teaching credential necessary).

Obviously, teachers should be required to teach, and districts should dismiss those that do not wish to return. Hire people who want to do the job of teaching. Remember that after all, President Ronald Reagan fired the air traffic controllers who went on strike and refused to return to work.

A support rally was planned for law enforcement at the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. However, Police Chief Lori Lunow canceled the SBPD aspect of the rally, fearing counter protesters. Chief Lunow denied the public the opportunity to show support for the SBPD Officers. Sheriff Bill Brown, on the other hand, welcomed the show of support, and a rally took place at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Santa Barbara.

We call for a vote of no confidence in Chief Lunow’s leadership.

Bullying was outlawed. It was a reason for being suspended or expelled from school, yet bullying is how the mob is forcing dissenters, aka free speakers and thinkers, to be cast aside and run out of their job. And that is for speaking their own point of view! You are only allowed to be heard if in agreement with their message.

And speaking of no discussions allowed, New York Times columnist Bari Weiss resigned because of the incessant bullying from her “woke” self-righteous colleagues.

Locally, nearly 600 emails were sent to the Historic Landmarks Committee to demand black history be recognized in Santa Barbara. Yet when the designation was made at HLC, the only person there to receive the honor was the preacher of St. Paul’s A.M.E. Church. Anyone who shows up for an HLC or Architectural Board of Review meeting knows it is difficult to get six people to care, much less 600. This movement is 100% organized by Antifa. The organizers use phone apps to assemble their followers.

If COVID-19 has resurged, why isn’t State Street closed? No church and no hairdos, but people can eat and drink and hotels are open. The COVID-19 crisis is shutting down our lives again. In fact, the CDC wrote, “ White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19.” Really? By the way, where is Mayor Cathy Murillo and her weekly updates?

Even Ricky Gervais of “The Office” defends and insists we protect free speech, which is being drowned out by shouting. If you are not allowed to speak, you are not allowed to express your thoughts!

All around us people are succumbing to pressure out of fear. Making decisions out of fear weakens people and society.

The only way to stand up to pressure is to be rooted in the truth. And we are not talking about negotiable relative truth.

We are talking about truth with a capital T.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Sundays on the Voices page.