Let’s think about each other

I had to respond to Don Thorn’s letter of December 27, 2020 regarding “freedom” (Voices, Dec. 27).

The only technical word that came to mind was “hogwash!”

Truly the only real “freedom” that any of us has is that of thought. We have the “freedom” to think anything we want about anyone we want, be it good, bad or indifferent. However, the moment we step out our front door into society, we are bound by rules and regulations that guard not only us, but those around us, from harm.

Mr. Thorn sounds like he thinks that if he owns a car, he has the “freedom” of not having to obtain a driver’s license, or have car insurance or to follow the law about having to wear a seatbelt! Can you picture what would happen at an intersection if there were no stop signs or yield signs? Could we trust drivers to do what is right for others or just his “freedom” to only do what he wants?

Mr. Thorn’s quote of “why are you spreading hysteria, fear and hurting people,” referring to Gov. Newsom and Dr. Anthony Fauci is a bit of a puzzle to me. California has only taken from January 2020, to reach over two million cases of COVID and as of Mr. Thorn’s Dec. 27 letter, there have been over 24,220 deaths, and these numbers continue to climb everyday! Those numbers only show me that the population of California continues to enjoy its “freedom,” regardless of how it affects those around them!

To be clear, I am disappointed and angry about shutdowns that affect so many workers, when the financial support has not been put into place as their safeguard! We have seen that financial help stalled and come to a complete halt by Washington! A monumental failure by our government to preserve, protect and defend the people of this country!

Roberta Silsbury

Carpinteria