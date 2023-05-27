Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Let’s use our resource of energy
Opinions-LettersVoices

Let’s use our resource of energy

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Germany is a huge economic European powerhouse, but now it’s slipping into a recession. 

The No. 1 reason is the cost of energy. Making products, delivering food and heating the house depends on energy. 

Our economists say it will be a “small” recession for us next year, maybe. Why have a recession at all? Could high energy costs be a factor, like in Germany? 

We live above a huge resource of energy in this country. It’s difficult to understand why our government would purposely deprive industry and citizens of inexpensive energy. Energy is not an economic mystery, so why follow Germany’s path to a recession?

Michael C. Schaumburg

Santa Barbara

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More