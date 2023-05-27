Let’s use our resource of energy

Germany is a huge economic European powerhouse, but now it’s slipping into a recession.

The No. 1 reason is the cost of energy. Making products, delivering food and heating the house depends on energy.

Our economists say it will be a “small” recession for us next year, maybe. Why have a recession at all? Could high energy costs be a factor, like in Germany?

We live above a huge resource of energy in this country. It’s difficult to understand why our government would purposely deprive industry and citizens of inexpensive energy. Energy is not an economic mystery, so why follow Germany’s path to a recession?

Michael C. Schaumburg

Santa Barbara