Let’s vote out career politicians

Election season is upon us once again. No matter your political affiliation, I think we can all agree that there are problems at the city, county, state and federal levels.

I think we can also agree that we didn’t cause the problems. Most were caused by political decisions. And career politicians are the scourge that makes these decisions in their own interest without caring about how it will affect their constituents.

So I would encourage everyone to not vote for any incumbents or any candidate that has been in elected office of any kind for more than 12 years. They have proven they are now part of the problem and not part of the solution.

Let us get some fresh ideas in office.

Elected office was never intended to be a career, but rather a public service opportunity. Let’s make career politicians an extinct species.

Curt Warner

Santa Maria