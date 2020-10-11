Let’s wake up, America!

The upcoming election is the most important and consequential election in the history of our nation. It is not about President Donald Trump versus former Vice President Joe Biden.

It is about the future and survival of America. It is also about two political parties. One believes in freedom, the other in government control ( socialism-marxism-communism.) All you have to do is look at California to see what the devastating effects of socialism would be: High taxes, a dictatorial governor, homelessness, the destruction of cities, extreme environmental policies, lawlessness and corruption throughout the government.

When you vote in the Nov. 3 election, keep these two opposing views in mind.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria