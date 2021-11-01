LETTER TO THE NEWS-PRESS

It’s time to change our leaders

Editor’s note: This letter was submitted too late for Sunday’s Voices section, but is being printed today because it pertains to Tuesday’s election.

Our city leaders and Santa Barbara City Council have been taking us in the wrong direction.

We’re suffering from the wrong approach to homelessness, road congestion from poor planning, staff turnover, lack of support for police and too much red tape for business. We need a real plan for the homeless that includes addiction and mental health treatment, along with cracking down on the lawlessness and vagrancy that is hitting the most vulnerable the hardest.

We need city leadership to support local business by streamlining the permitting processes, reducing the burden on local business owners.

We need city leadership to take a strong but compassionate approach to homelessness that ensures people follow the law while also providing social support and treating mental illness and addiction.

We need city leadership to provide a clear plan and vision to revitalize State Street, making it a desirable destination not just for tourists but for the local community.

We need city leadership to support our local police by ensuring they have the resources they need to do the best jobs possible.

If we want change, we have to vote these people out of office come Tuesday.

Jim Knell

Santa Barbara