Letterman leads SBCC women’s swimming in solid day two at CCCAA State Finals

Following an unfortunate setback on Thursday, the SBCC women’s swim team started its move up the standings on Friday at the CCCAA State Finals hosted by East LA.

“The girls did a great job today,” said head coach Chuckie Roth. “We really stepped up our performances in the evening session. We moved from 11th-place to 9th and are now only 11 points out of 5th-place.”

One of the highlights of the day came in the 200-yard freestyle, which saw Ensley Letterman claim a third-place finish in with a mark of 1:57.73.

The Vaqueros took sixth in the 200 medley relay, with Alexis Persoon, Elina Borghoff, Marilyn Weaver and Enlsey Letterman combining for a 1:54.55 time.

Chloe McKay, Persoon, Weaver and Borghoff went for ninth in the 800 freestyle relay (8:22.77).

Persoon also finished 11th in the 400 IM with a time of 5:02.83. Borghoff took 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.98) and 14th in the 400 IM (5:07.85).

The Vaqueros will hope to continue their rise up the rankings tomorrow on the last day of the CCCAA State Finals.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

