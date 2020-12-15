Letters delivered to cancer patients

SANTA MARIA — Students from the Pioneer Valley High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America club delivered handwritten letters Monday to women recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to a news release, the students dropped off the letters of hope through the Girls Love Mail Project, the organization FCCLA chose to support this year.

Teacher Jennifer Monantez said delivering letters to women with breast cancer gave FCCLA students a chance to “take a moment to share kindness and empathize.”

“During COVID times with less social interaction, this is a great outlet to provide support toward a worthy cause,” she said.

— Josh Grega