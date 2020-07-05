Letters to the News-Press

Mask mandate raises troubling questions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently mandated face masks be required for all of California, via the California Department of Public Health.

It was a controversial move. Although there is public support, there is a lot of resistance to it. People resent being told what to do, and many are skeptical about the science because of conflicting messages from health officials and doctors. What about people getting sick because they wear the masks daily?

There are other troubling questions. Was Gov. Newsom’s mandate political? Was it done to spread fear, maintain control and punish conservative Orange County for allowing the choice to wear a face mask?

Furthermore, who will enforce it, and do we really want to criminalize Americans over masks?

The Tulare Police Department opts for education and encouragement of the mandate, rather than outright enforcement. They will focus on crimes and criminals.

Other police departments agree, especially with a lack of resources.

Finally, does this mandate make sense? Does one size fit all (cities/rural areas)?

Why are we allowing Gov. Newsom to control our lives?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria