Letters to the News-Press

Masks create many problems

Our country has been bombarded with billions of face masks. Here in California, all of us were ordered to buy masks and keep buying them, until we were told to stop. We also were threatened to be punished if we don’t use our mask, plus a penalty of $1,000 for each violation.

That was three months ago. Now problems of health with masks are growing. The number of people who want to use masks are declining. And courageous workers, who have worked eight hours and five days a week through the virus, are being appreciated.

Meanwhile, concerns against masks are being seen, even more with strong, consistent observations, such as: “using the mark makes it hard to breathe,” “I feel light-headed from lack of oxygen,” “I don’t feel as pretty,” “I feel depressed ,” “people can’t recognize me,’ “ I can’t hear people, and they can’t hear me,” “my eyeglasses steam up,” “my face skin gets red-hot, ” and “my face being covered up hurts my business.”

Masks also offer free acne, sore throats and headaches.

The good news is that international medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, admitted on June 16 that the masks are essentially only a symbol. So, the six feet distance now works best with the virus. That gives Americans a choice of whether to wear a mask or not, as it should be.

Heather Bryden

Santa Barbara

The backfire of shame

The Republicans killed George Floyd! Nancy Pelosi actually said that — OUTLOUD. It has come to blatant galling treachery, schoolyard bullying and name calling, outrageous irresponsible hypocrisy.

It’s all about guilt. Democrats are the party of the Confederacy, of slavery, segregation and the Ku Klux Klan. They have a lot of explaining to do if they can’t convince everyone to erase the country’s collective history and condemn the heritage the party was stuck with having mortally perverted.

Americans need to be strong and must be proud of who they are and why. Being ashamed is a stone upon which nothing will grow.

This enormous backfire will be blindsiding to socialist Democrats when they get the bill for the damage to the cities they surrendered out of weakness and shame to terrorists — found in the ruins.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara

Jim Thomas not right for Solvang

I grew up around policemen who were friends and colleagues of my Dad. He was “on the job” for 33 years, a superior officer, in every sense, with the NYPD. I think I know something about good cops, effective policing and fine character.

I have met and spoken with Jim Thomas, a former sheriff now seeking a seat on Solvang’s City Council. He has been doing PR for a big oil company trying to ramp up operations here in our midst. This is an effort that, if successful, would jeopardize our attraction as a tourist destination.

And Jim has expressed deeply insensitive racial views about a tragic police incident in New York. This does not speak well for his judgment in these socially-fraught but hopeful times.

Further, he has been quick to cry “socialism” when criticizing folks who seek to grow a safe and renewable energy economy here in our county, while preserving our health and environment.

Does Solvang really want him on the City Council?

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos