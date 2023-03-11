LETTERS TO THE NEWS-PRESS

The Jan. 6 sham

COURTESY PHOTO

Carpinteria residents Diana and Don Thorn are critical of the Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation of the events at the Capitol, shown above in a photo taken on a different day.

For two years, Democrats, anti-Trump Republicans, the FBI and newspapers gaslighted and told lies about what happened at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. As a result, many Americans were brainwashed into thinking an insurrection had taken place. It was a sham, a lie.

One of the most egregious examples of the corruption was the sham Jan. 6 Committee that told lie after lie. The Jan. 6 Committee had seen all the videos about that day at the capitol.

They knew that Brian Sicknick was not murdered but died of natural causes some other day.They knew that Fed Ray Epps lied in sworn testimony and was the leader starting and encouraging people to go into the Capitol building.

They knew that most of the people in the building were wandering peacefully. They knew that Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” was not leading an insurrection but was getting escorted through the Capitol by the Capitol police. And they knew that a clip of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was deceptively edited to accuse him of cowardly running away from the Capitol.

In conclusion, the unselect, biased Jan. 6 committee was a scam.

It is now known as “ criminal fabricators of this most important day.”

Going forward, what needs to happen? Will there be other shocking developments? Will the videos be released to the public? Will people be investigated, arrested and charged (former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and former U.S. Rep. Adam Kingzinger)? Will documentaries be made? But most important, will the flow of information keep coming about the corruption of the federal government and the corporate media? Time will tell.

If our republic is to survive, this type of corruption must never happen again.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria