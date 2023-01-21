‘Lettuce’ improve eating habits

To teach students at public schools about better eating habits, schools should take action.

These schools could offer, or require, a class where the children could learn to garden, have a balanced diet, and cook basic nutritional meals. In this class, they would go out and start a garden for their school along with learning about those foods and how they are nutritious to their bodies.

With the food students grow in their garden, they could either cook it and have meals to take home, or have a farmers market open to the public. With the money they earned from the farmers market, the school could use it to expand the program, buy equipment and food other than vegetables, or plant fruit trees around the campus.

The produce that does not sell could be taken home for their families or used at the schools for meals.

This class would not just tell children to eat well, but equip them with the skills they need to make that happen by learning about their diet and how to grow their own food.

Eliana Bordin

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: Eliana Bordin is a high school junior in Santa Barbara. She and other students wrote letters to the News-Press as part of a classroom assignment.