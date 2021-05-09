LEVINSON, Lawrence “Larry”

Lawrence “Larry” Levinson, 84, of Murrieta, CA passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on April 18, 2021 after a five-year battle with dementia. Larry was born on April 6, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to Anne Ostroff and Leonard Levinson. He was later joined by his sisters Jean and Susan. He grew up in the north Philly neighborhood of Strawberry Mansion and attended Northeast High School. He had fond memories of playing stickball with his childhood friends, maintaining a lifelong connection with many of them. Larry’s roots in Philly would cement his never-ending love (and heartache!) for the Phillies and Eagles. He was a true die-hard Philly fan to the very end.

After finishing high school in 1955, Larry served in the Naval Reserves. He then moved with his family to Glendale, CA where he met the love of his life, Sharon Lee Hayes, whom he married on February 14, 1961. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Being the true sports fan that he was, it took some convincing to get Larry to move out of the Los Angeles area as the long-awaited Dodger Stadium had recently opened. He would go on to root for the Dodgers, Rams and Lakers as long as they were not playing one of his beloved Philly teams!

In 1963 they moved to Santa Barbara, CA where they started their family with the birth of their daughter Traci in 1964 and their son Randy in 1966.

In 1968 Larry opened his own business, Lawrence Interiors, which specialized in custom window coverings and flooring. A natural salesman, he built his business literally going door-to-door at the new housing tracts being developed in Goleta. Combining his sales skills with his dedication to high customer service, his business flourished until his retirement.

Larry was an active member of the Jaycees, where he organized the annual bus trip to Los Angeles to watch the Rams play. A self-described “gym rat”, he was devoted to health and fitness and always eager to share his knowledge and passion with others. Spanning several decades, he was a regular at the YMCA, Nautilus and Gold’s Gym. He also enjoyed cycling and running. On most weekends, Larry could be found pounding the pavement on a run along Cathedral Oaks Road or on a long ride on his custom-made Cinelli (aka “Mr. Cinelli”) with his good friend Larry Chapa. He couldn’t be missed in his signature red, white and blue cycling jersey and beanie.

In 1996, being a sun lover, he and Sharon moved to Scottsdale, AZ where they resided for six years. Their final move would be to Murrieta, CA in 2002 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Larry cared deeply about his family and friends. He was outgoing, talkative and kind. He always took a genuine interest in others and enjoyed long, inquisitive conversations and has always been described as a good listener. Larry had a passion for photography, loved classic movies, music and enjoyed historical documentaries, especially about WWII.

He is survived by his wife Sharon of Murrieta, children Traci Luke of Murrieta and Randy Levinson (Mary) of La Jolla, and his four grandsons; Jared Luke and Nolan, Luke and Colin Levinson.

Larry was laid to rest at a private family service in Murrieta on April 28th.