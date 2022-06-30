LEWIS, Edward G.

1939 – 2022

Edward G. Lewis, 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2022, in Boise, ID after a long bout with several

health challenges.

Ed was born December 18, 1939, in Santa Barbara, CA to the late Everett and Margaret Lewis.

Ed graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1957 where he was active in the Boy Scouts, achieving Eagle Scout, and later serving as a Boy Scout advisor. He served in the Coast Guard reserve from the late 1950s to the 1960s, and he graduated from Los Angeles State in 1963. After graduating from college, Ed joined the Santa Barbara County Probation Department where he excelled in a successful 32-year career, retiring as a Director at the Department in 1995. Upon retirement, Ed moved to beautiful Graeagle, CA, with his wife, Mary, where they enjoyed their retirement until moving to Boise in 2020. Ed was always actively involved in his community, from Boy Scouts, to the Kiwanis Club, to helping establish a youth basketball league, and leading a team to create trails during retirement.

Ed enjoyed many hobbies including hiking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He especially loved taking cruises with his devoted wife.

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend is survived by his wife Mary of Boise, ID; son and daughter-in-law, Don & Laura Lewis of Layton, Utah; son and daughter-in-law, Dan & Peggy Lewis of Walnut Creek, CA; and six grandchildren: Zachary Lewis, Dean Lewis, Amanda Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Baylie Lewis, and Molly Lewis.

Graveside services will be held at the Santa Barbara cemetery on Friday, July 8.