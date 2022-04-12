LEWIS, Judith Elizabeth

October 30, 1943 to April 6, 2022

Longtime Santa Barbara resident Judy Elizabeth Lewis passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Judy was born in Santa Ana, CA and raised in the Anaheim area.

Judy met Warren Lewis and they were married on September 26,1961.

They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.

Judy and Warren visited Santa Barbara and decided it was a great area to raise their three sons, David, Richard, and Bill. The family moved and called Goleta their home in 1969.

In the 1970s, the Lewis family were active members of the United University Methodist Church in Isla Vista. There Judy volunteered to help with the Sunday school program. Judy along with other members worked to form the Isla Vista Youth Project which continues to this day.

Judy went on to attend Santa Barbara City College and received her Associates degree in Early Childhood Education and

Fine Arts.

Judy and Warren opened their home and hosted many foreign exchange students and visiting professors representing fifteen different countries.

You could find Judy painting on the weekends where she sold her watercolor paintings of flowers, local landscapes and local beach scenes. Judy was a member of the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts show on Cabrillo Blvd for forty years. Judy retired October 11,2018 from showing her art work.

For more than ten years Judy was a dedicated employee of Robinsons May Department store and retired from Macy’s.

Judy will be remembered for her smile and love of everyone she met and her awesome hugs.

Judy is survived by her husband Warren, her younger brother Bud Tinker, son David and wife Esther, son Richard and wife Bernadette, son Bill. Her grandchildren Kevin and wife Elizabeth, Emmanuelle, Diego, Eddie, Julia and great-granddaughter Penelope along with many nieces and nephews. Judy is preceded in death by her brother Skip Tinker.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Welch-Ryder-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive in Santa Barbara. (Chapel is not the downtown location). Gravesite ceremony immediately following at Goleta Cemetery at 44 San Antonio Rd in Santa Barbara. Reception to follow at Tucker’s Grove Park, Area 3.

Magic Penny – song by Malvina Reynolds

Love is something if you give it away

Give it away, give it away

Love is something if you give it away

You end up having more.

It’s just like a magic penny,

Hold it tight and you won’t have any,

Lend it, spend it, and you’ll have so many,

They’ll roll all over the floor,

For love is something if you give it away

Give it away, give it away,

Love is something if you give it away,

You end up having more.

The song Magic Penny was sung by Judy with many children throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to charities of your choice.