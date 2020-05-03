LEWIS, Robert Harvey

Robert Harvey Lewis, 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 8, 2020. Robin was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 9, 1928 to Harold B Lewis and Virginia H Lewis. He moved with his family to Santa Barbara, California in the 1940s. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946. After high school, Robin, worked on cattle ranches in California, Colorado, and Montana. He then worked on horse patrol for the US Forest Service in the Juncal Dam and Jameson Lake areas of Los Padres National Forest.

In 1953, Robin, joined the US Marine Corps with a sense of duty to serve during the Korean War. He served in the 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and received the United Nations Medal and Korean Service Medal. He separated from service in 1955 at the rank of 1st lieutenant. Upon being discharged from the Marine Corps in 1955 he purchased the Union Oil station on Hollister Avenue in downtown Goleta with his friend, Glenn Miller. Robin met his future wife, Martha Clarke, when she was a customer of the station. They were married in Santa Barbara in 1957 at Trinity Episcopal Church where they were members. Later Robin purchased an additional Union Oil station located at Hollister and Storke. In the 1970s he also owned Camino Motors in downtown Goleta where he provided automotive repair. Years later he worked for the County of Santa Barbara in the Vehicle Operations Division. After his retirement, Robin, moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 2002 to be near his family.

He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Thomas B Lewis. He is survived by his former spouse Martha Lewis; three children: Karen (Mike) Bowersox, Sandy Berry, Todd Lewis; his sister, Virginia Scibona; eight grandchildren and extended family. He will be laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona with a celebration of life held at a later date.