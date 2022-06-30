LGBTQ+ organizations condemn Dobbs ruling

Organizations in the LGBTQ+ community have condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Among them is Pacific Pride Foundation, based in Santa Barbara County.

“Pacific Pride Foundation squarely condemns the United States Supreme Court decision overturning nearly 50 years of protection for abortion rights in this country,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “This decision does not reflect the ideals of our country, and it is out of line with the historical direction of the Court and U.S. Constitutional law, which has never before reversed itself in favor of removing fundamental rights.”

Kristin Flickinger, executive director of Pacific Pride Foundation, said, “This decision is abhorrent on its face, putting at risk the lives and well-being of anyone seeking an abortion, including LGBTQ+ peopl. Make no mistake, abortion rights are LGBTQ+ rights, and today’s (June 24) decision hurts LGBTQ+ people directly.”

The June 24 ruling was also condemned by the Lt. Governor’s Transgender Advisory Council.

“Fighting for our very lives has always been a mandate for transgender and non-binary individuals,” the council said in a statement. “In light of the decision by the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, to strike down the constitutional right for pregnant people to have lawful abortions, we will be in the streets, the halls of power, and the boardrooms fighting to restore the right to legal and accessible abortion and continue our fight to keep bans off all our bodies.”

