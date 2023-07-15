Liberals’ time is over

Henry Schulte

Karma. You reap what you sow. Or simply put, you get what you deserve.

For too long, the left thought they had a monopoly on shutting down opposing viewpoints. And they did. They destroyed people’s lives, brought businesses to their knees because they didn’t like their political view. It’s so very tolerant of them.

But in the words of an old hippie, “The times they are a changin’.” The old pendulum is swinging back around and hitting the liberals behind the knees. You can only push stupid ideas and prevent others from speaking up for so long before they start fighting back, and fighting back they are.

It became rapidly apparent that Budweiser had no idea how powerful the American public — not the Wokers, but the majority of the nation — is. It caught them with their beer cans empty.

Most people don’t care what the trans community is doing and how they want to live their lives. It’s fine. But when it’s rammed down your throat and in your face 24/7, it becomes tedious. When a man proclaims how proud he is celebrating being a woman for 100 days and then gets a beer logo for his accomplishment, well Bud paid a big price for kneeling at the altar of wokeness. No cute doggies running alongside a Clydesdale can fix that.

You would think Target had learned from that Budding experiment, but no, the chain too mistakenly thought it was immune to stupidity, but it too cost Target billions as well. Who in marketing thinks that selling “tucking your junk” bathing suits to kids, and at the front of the store, was a great promotion idea? Target can claim how wonderfully in tune they are to the new way of the world, but it’s not the new way for most Americans. Again, no one cares if you’re gay or trans or whatever, just keep it on a low simmer. Stop boiling the pot.

And just when you thought corporations learned their lesson, the uber liberals at Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream had their own meltdown. This one wasn’t gay focused, but it still ripped at the patriot heart of America. When it comes to history, what happened, happened. You can’t keep thinking you can change the past by changing the present. You deal with it.

Though most people with a conscience don’t like what was done to the indigenous people of this land, America has been trying to make it right for years. And if you want to call the kettle black, you better check your own kettle before you point fingers and place blame before you’ve really thought it through. Apparently old B and J are sitting on land taken away from the previous indigenous owners. Questions have been raised if they’re going to give their company back to the original indigenous owners like they’re asking to be done with Mt. Rushmore. We know the answer.

Those kinds of things don’t apply to liberals. They make the rules but don’t have to follow them. They’re much more righteous than the rest of us.

Ask President Joe Biden and his family.

More push back is also finally happening as states have become fed up with the mutilation of minors. Again, who in their right mind — because it isn’t right minded, it’s Leftist thinking — says parents have no right to raise their children the way they want to?

It’s up to a liberal cult who knows better what your children want and need. Well, hopefully this powerful movement gains even more strength and pushes back harder and puts an end to the destruction of young minds and the bodies they’re still trying to grow into. Give kids a break. Who made you God?

In that vein, school boards have also taken on the roles of God-like power, telling parents to do as they say and shut up. But no more. Again, the Wokers have pushed their agenda too far. The power doesn’t reside in a handful of people who serve in those positions for only a couple years. The power has always been in the hands of the parents, and primarily the moms who carried those kids for nine months. Just like in the wild, don’t mess with a momma bear, or you’ll get chewed up.

Moms For Liberty — a conservative organization using common sense and trying to end all the insane nonsense that has plagued our schools — has risen up. The organization has gained enormous power and success in removing lefty board members and superintendents who remain determined to tell parents they know better what’s good for the kids. These “domestic terrorists” won’t be sitting back any longer and allow the Department of Justice to silence them.

Liberalism is losing ground. We all witness how it’s botched miserably in our Democrat-controlled cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Baltimore and New York to name a few. All leftist enclaves are littered with homeless, rampant crime and losing good tax-paying citizens and businesses who have said enough is enough and moved to friendly common-sense cities and states.

And though the Wokers’ failed social experiment stares them in the face, those “leaders” still can’t concede “their” cities are a mess and that they’ve lost all control. Most still think raining money on homeless tents will ultimately fix the problem. Billions of dollars later, things have gotten even worse.

Wokeness and liberal philosophy have failed. Not failing but failed. The liberal happy dance is over. Not a single thing the left has tried has worked. Because lack of self-awareness prevents them from admitting defeat, they continue to forge ahead thinking the public will grow weary and eventually stop paying attention again. Not going to happen. Americans are done being played and can feel the energy shifting.

It’s like the boxer who has his opponent against the ropes. You keep pummeling away until they’re knocked out.

