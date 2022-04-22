Libraries closed today, Saturday

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries are closed today and Saturday.

The closure will allow library staff to get new circulation, acquisitions and materials management systems ready for launching on Monday. In addition, the catalog will be offline, and patrons will not be able to place holds on any items from today through Sunday.

For online access to eBooks and eAudiobooks, you can download or stream titles for free from Hoopla, OverDrive and Enki, which will remain available and can be accessed at cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/e-library/e-books-audiobooks-downloadables.

Access to the online catalog will resume Monday, and the libraries will reopen Tuesday.

And the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will be extending their hours starting the week of May 2.

“After two years of limited service hours due to the pandemic, we are excited to be expanding our hours to serve a greater number of residents in our community,” said Allison Gray, the director of the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, in a news release.

For more information, go to www.goletavalleylibrary.org.

— Katherine Zehnder