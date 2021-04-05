Libraries hold bookmark contest

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries have launched their first Teen Bookmark Design Contest.

The competition invites local teens in seventh through 12th grades to design a bookmark that answers the question: “Equity. Diversity. Inclusion. What does it mean to you?”

Contest entry forms are available online or in-person at the library’s Sidewalk Service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays in Goleta, Buellton and Solvang.

The library will be accepting contest entries through April 30. Completed designs can be dropped off at the Sidewalk Service during business hours or mailed to the participating libraries in Goleta, Buellton or Solvang.

Winners will be notified in mid-May and receive a gift card for a free smoothie from Blenders in the Grass.

In addition, winning designs will be featured on the library’s social media pages and included in Sidewalk Service bags through the end of June.

To access the downloadable entry form, visit cityofgoleta.org/home/showpublisheddocument?id=24779.

— Madison Hirneisen