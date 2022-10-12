Libraries offer gardening pot workshop, kits

SANTA MARIA — A free Painted Gardening Pot Workshop for adults will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

Patrons are invited to design and create a one-of-a kind gardening pot. All materials will be provided including soil and seeds for planting. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Those interested in this workshop can register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, Ext. 8562.

The Orcutt branch library will offer a limited number of free painted gardening pot take-home kits for adults that are available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis through Saturday. The Orcutt branch is located at 175 S. Broadway St.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, Ext. 8562, or email sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org.

—Marilyn McMahon