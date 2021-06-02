Libraries reopen in Goleta, Solvang, Buellton

COURTESY PHOTOS

Hilary Johnson of the Buellton library staff is ready to welcome back patrons inside the library today.

A new chapter unfolds today as libraries reopen their doors to the public in Goleta, Solvang and Buellton.

They’re part of the Goleta Valley Library system, where the staff is looking forward to serving patrons again for Express Service. People can walk inside the libraries, where capacity will be limited. Other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed as well.

“Our Library Staff have been working hard to prepare for this day. While we are thrilled to reopen, we want to remind the public that masks are required to enter the libraries,” library director Allison Gray said in a news release. “Also, please be patient as we continue to provide both Sidewalk Service and Express Service. We will gradually increase our hours and the number of people allowed in the buildings. We look forward to pre-pandemic levels of service soon.”

Express Service hours are the same as Sidewalk Service: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. At each site, the entire library will be open except restrooms.

Patrons must maintain at least six feet from other people. And everyone 2 and older must wear a mask. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available at each entrance.

Kiara Pacheco works at the Goleta Valley Library, which, along with libraries in Buellton and Solvang, is reopening today.

Carey McKinnon of the Solvang library staff will welcome back patrons today.

At the Goleta Valley Library in Goleta, patrons will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis. They will have 15 minutes to spend inside the library, picking out material and checking it out on a self-checkout machine, using an Express computer, and/or browsing the Friends of the Library Book Sale.

Up to 25 people will be allowed in at a time.

The Solvang library will accommodate up to six people at a time. There will be a limited number of public computers available. The library will take reservations 24 hours in advance at tinyurl.com/solvangexpressservice and by phone at 805-688-4214.

The Buellton library will accommodate up to five patrons at a time. This branch will also follow a first-come, first-served basis.

Patrons can also call the Buellton library at 805-688-3115 if other accommodations are needed.

Black Gold Service is expected to resume in July.

For more information, go to cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library.

