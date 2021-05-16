Home Life Libraries to reopen
Life

Libraries to reopen

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Nicole Lvoff works at the Goleta Valley Library, which, along with branch libraries in Solvang and Buellton, will reopen June 2 with limited capacity. Express Service library hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The hours are the same as Sidewalk Service, which will remain open. Patrons will be allowed to enter the library on a first-come, first-serve basis and will have 15 minutes to spend inside picking out material and checking it out by various means. For more information, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More