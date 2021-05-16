Libraries to reopen

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail COURTESY PHOTONicole Lvoff works at the Goleta Valley Library, which, along with branch libraries in Solvang and Buellton, will reopen June 2 with limited capacity. Express Service library hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The hours are the same as Sidewalk Service, which will remain open. Patrons will be allowed to enter the library on a first-come, first-serve basis and will have 15 minutes to spend inside picking out material and checking it out by various means. For more information, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Celebrations: 05-16-21 next post DVS to kick off fundraiser Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.