Library announces 2020 Santa Barbara Reads selection

The Santa Barbara Public Library announced its fall Santa Barbara Reads program, “SB Reads: Create!” which will feature Elizabeth Gilbert’s “Big Magic: How to Live a Creative Life, and Let Go of Your Fear.”

Beginning Oct. 31, free copies of “Big Magic” in English and Spanish will be available for pick up at the library’s Book Browsing program.

In addition, a virtual visit with the author will be on Nov. 11, which is being funded by the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

The SB Reads Program encourages the community to share connections and conversations through reading together, and has been an annual tradition for 19 years. “SB Reads: Create!” specifically will explore the creative process and include creative workshops through California Humanities.

There will be five virtual workshops via Zoom for teens and adults, including one in Spanish, with local artists covering topics such as printmaking, music and creative writing.

Supplies needed for the workshops will be provided in kits available for pickup at the Central Library.

The workshops include: “Nichos Workshop” with Bany Vargas; “Relief Printmaking for Beginners” with Oliver Murray; “The DNA of Rock ‘N’ Roll” with Darrell McNeill; “Journaling to Uncover Our Own Big Magic” with Christina Gessler; and “Art-Making Exploration for Teens” with Emily Summers and Jason Summers.

Dates can be found on the library’s website and events calendar.

In addition, the library partnered with Connecting Thru Sign Language to produce video recordings of original works written and performed by deaf storytellers Hugo Martinez, Tirzah Farley, Jonathan Reyes and Emily Grigor.

The project highlights local deaf artists and increases accessibility.

The library’s YouTube channel will premiere videos throughout November and December, along with hosting a personal storytelling hour and Q&A from artists on Facebook Live on Nov. 14. More information on that can be found at SBPLibrary.org.

CTSL films and programs include “Facebook Live CTSL Storytelling Hour,” “Silent House” and “AQUAVAX.”

Finally, book discussions include “Creative Quest” by Questlove, “Broken Places & Outer Spaces: Finding Creativity in the Unexpected” by Nnedi Okorafor and “Big Magic,” by Ms. Gilbert.

Residents can access the SBPL web calendar for more information on the virtual events, programs and classes. The library programs are free and open to the public.

Registration for these events opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday at SBPLibrary.org.

