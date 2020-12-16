Library branches to be closed during holidays

SANTA BARBARA — All Santa Barbara Public Library branches will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4 in observance of the holidays.
According to a news release, no library materials will be due during this time, and book returns will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 and will reopen Jan. 2.
Assistance over phone, by chat or email will resume Jan. 5.
Grab n’ Go Service will resume at the Montecito Library on Jan. 5 and at the Central Library, Eastside Library and Carpinteria Library on Jan. 6.
— Josh Grega