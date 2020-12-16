Library branches to be closed during holidays

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

The Central Library and other Santa Barbara Public Library branches will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4.

SANTA BARBARA — All Santa Barbara Public Library branches will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4 in observance of the holidays.

According to a news release, no library materials will be due during this time, and book returns will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 and will reopen Jan. 2.

Assistance over phone, by chat or email will resume Jan. 5.

Grab n’ Go Service will resume at the Montecito Library on Jan. 5 and at the Central Library, Eastside Library and Carpinteria Library on Jan. 6.

— Josh Grega