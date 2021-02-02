Library celebrates Black History Month

SANTA MARIA —To celebrate Black History Month, the Santa Maria Public Library will offer Grab-and-Go backpacks to highlight prominent black authors and characters this month.

Each backpack will contain four books featuring a black author or characters, along with a list highlighting prominent black authors. A limited number of Grab-and-Go backpacks are available for pickup from Feb. 8 through Feb. 13. Since the backpack is not checked out, there is no due date for the books.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open for sidewalk service and passport service by appointment. For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Madison Hirneisen