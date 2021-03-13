Library celebrates craft month

SANTA MARIA — You can celebrate National Craft Month with an assortment of spring crafts for youth from the Santa Maria Public Library.

Each craft pack includes supplies for creating International Women’s Day flowers, an Irish fairy garden and some spring-time bug friends. Additional activity links and a book list are included to inspire creativity and learning throughout the month.

These craft packs are designed for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Registration is required and begins today; go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.

Craft packs can be picked during the library’s sidewalk pick-up service, Saturday through March 20.

You can follow the library for updates at www.facebook.com/santamariapubliclibrary. On Instagram, go to:

@santamaria_publiclibrary.

— Gerry Fall