Library celebrates Latino culture

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara Public Library is holding events to celebrate Latino culture this month and in October.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is celebrating the culture of local Latin American immigrants.

Programs in the “Integrating Immigrants” series highlight the music, art, poetry and food of the Latin American immigrant community. The series is taking place this month and during October.

It’s made possible with a California Humanities Library Innovation Lab grant.

Events include the following:

— The “Things We Do Not Say Art” exhibit went up this week at the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Library and will remain there through Oct. 30.

This art show features works by local Latin American immigrant artists in a variety of mediums.

In lieu of a reception, the library will be producing a video interview with participating artists.

— “Taste of Home Cookbook Contest” is accepting submissions through Oct. 15.

The library invites members of the immigrant community to submit their family’s best recipe for the chance to be featured in a cookbook published by SBPL and added to the library’s collections. Contributors will also receive a copy of the cookbook.

For more information about this contest and to submit a recipe of your own, visit santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/lib/getinvolved/sbplsystem/details.asp?NewsID=2730&TargetID=31.

— The “Immigrant Identity Bilingual Poetry/Zine Workshop” will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Eastside Library’s outdoor patio, 1102 E. Montecito St.

Santa Barbara City College professor and poet Joshua Escobar will lead this workshop, which will support bilingual young adults in reflecting on their experience as a child of immigrants while writing and designing their own magazine.

— “Afro Peruvian Concert with Radio Café” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Central Library Lower Plaza, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The concert will feature Radio Café, a musical trio specializing in Afro-Peruvian music, Cumbia and Son.

Masks are required, and capacity is limited to permit social distancing. To register, go to santabarbaraca.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=34372&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2021/10/01.

